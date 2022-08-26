SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – An 18-year-old Sandusky man is facing several charges, including ethnic intimidation, after police say he yelled racial slurs at a couple and threatened them with a gun.

Avery Guseman was taken to Erie County Jail after being arrested on the charges around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police were called to the victim’s home on Venice Road, saying Guseman was damaging her mailbox and yelling racial slurs and threats.

“My neighbor across the street came across into my yard and was beating on my mailbox,” the victim told a 911 dispatcher. “Was threatening my fiancé. My fiancé is black.”

Guseman denied the allegations.

Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver tells the FOX 8 I-Team that the suspect’s action are “unacceptable.”



“It was obvious to them that he was upset because he didn’t believe they should live in his neighborhood and he was screaming racial slurs and threatening bodily harm to these two individuals,” Oliver said. “It’s disgusting behavior. These people are doing nothing but trying to live their life.”



Guseman is due in court next week.