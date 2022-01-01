Two held in jail tied to murder of Cleveland officer: I-Team

Watch: Previously aired video when story was breaking Friday night.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned two people are now sitting in jail under investigation in connection with the murder of a Cleveland police officer.

The officer was shot and killed off-duty Friday night on Rocky River Drive in what investigators believe was a carjacking.

Later that night, police arrested a 28-year-old man in the officer’s car. He is being held in jail under investigation for receiving stolen property.

Investigators, then, arrested an 18-year-old woman. She is being held under investigation for aggravated murder.

No charges actually have been filed yet.

In a brief news conference late Friday night, Police Chief Wayne Drummond called what happened, “senseless.”

A 911 call obtained by the I-Team revealed a woman calling in to report a man “down” and “unresponsive”.

We checked the records of the suspects.

The man arrested with the car has a long history of cases for theft and burglary.

The young woman arrested had been wanted since November for a robbery on the City’s west side.

FOX 8 is not naming the suspects until charges are filed.