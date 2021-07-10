Two East Cleveland police officers face charges for allegedly stealing from a citizen

EAST CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned two East Cleveland police officers were arrested and charged for allegedly stealing from a citizen during a traffic stop.

The officers were arrested Friday and charged with one count of theft, but the investigation is ongoing.

The officers, Alfonzo Cole and Willie Warner- Simms, were taken to the Cuyahoga County jail. They are facing a felony theft charge.

East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner says he received a complaint from someone that the officers took money during a traffic stop. The chief called the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office and asked them to investigate.

“As a result of that request, and after initial investigation, two members of the East Cleveland Police Department were arrested. This investigation remains open and ongoing as additional evidence, suspects, and statements continue to be uncovered,” said Mary Louise Madigan, spokesperson for Cuyahoga County.