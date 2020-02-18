Two Clevelanders blame injuries on third-party products on Amazon

(Warning: These injuries may be difficult for some people to see)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- It's a serious wake-up call for anyone who shop online. Two Clevelanders are blaming life-changing injuries on products sold by third parties on Amazon.com.

One victim was hoping a foot spa would give him some comfort, but after soaking his feet in the heater water, he suffered third-degree burns. His feet had to be amputated.

The second victim suffered a traumatic brain injury while encased in a bubble ball intended for fun and recreation.