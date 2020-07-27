Twinsburg couple gets COVID-19, warns others it’s ‘something more than just a flu or a cold’

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) – A husband and wife just came down with COVID-19 and they tell the FOX 8 I-Team they want others to know not to make the same mistakes they did.

Tammy and Rob Smith said at the beginning of this month, they, like many others, wanted to get back to normal activities and they let their guard down.

“We started in small groups with friends, had some cookouts and everyone was healthy,” Tammy said Monday. “We are in a pool league with dozens of others — all good friends — so we started to play again. Two weeks later we got sick. So many of us got sick. ”

Tammy and her husband both tested positive for COVID-19 and are now isolating at home.

“We are lucky we don’t have to be in the hospital but this is definitely something more than just a flu or a cold,” Tammy said.

She noted that both she and her husband have a fever, body aches, and both lost their sense of taste and smell.

Summit County Health Commissioner Donna Skoda said they are noticing an increase in people in their 20s and 40s. She said it’s important for people to take the necessary precautions, like wearing a mask and social distancing, to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“It spreads so fast, it’s unreal,” Tammy said. “I want to let people know because I didn’t believe it and now I know. Please, don’t go out unless you have to and wear those masks.”

