Truckloads of ballots delivered to Cuyahoga County Board of Elections

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team captured exclusive video showing the avalanche of mail-in ballots pouring in to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

Thursday morning, we watched a big box truck back in with containers of ballots. They’re coming in every day like this.

Each container holds 250 to 300 ballots, and in the Thursday shipment we counted nearly three dozen containers. It gives us a new look at voting by mail as we’ve never seen before.

“Every one of these trucks is escorted by a police officer,” said Skip White, of the board of elections.

The board said voters should feel confident every ballot mailed in will count.

Workers sort out a few pieces of regular mail mixed in with the ballots. Then they get the ballots ready to be opened by machines and processed. They, ultimately, get fed into the system to be counted.

If you think this delivery was big, well, in recent days, the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections has received even bigger deliveries.

“The volume has been extreme every day. It’s been non-stop work for about a month,” White said.

Meantime, we’ve shown you, in Cuyahoga County, hundreds and hundreds of mailed ballots are getting rejected because of mistakes voters make. The mistakes include not signing the ballots or not sending them back in the right envelopes.

Now, it’s a little late just to be requesting a mail-in ballot. It has to be sent back and postmarked by Monday. That’s one reason why many people are standing in line and even standing in the rain for early voting in person.

“If you want something done right, you do it yourself,” one voter said.

“I’m worried about my vote not being counted properly,” another said.

Nonetheless, in Cuyahoga County alone more than a quarter of a million mail ballots have come in already.

