MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a road rage incident that resulted in a shooting.

According to the highway patrol, it happened just after 6 p.m. on Interstate 71 southbound near Richland/Morrow County.

“The driver of a semi-tractor trailer combination was shot at by the driver of a cargo van. The semi-driver was transported by emergency medical services to a local hospital with minor injuries,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Purpura.

It is not known if anyone has been arrested.

Officials state the investigation is currently ongoing as troopers continue to process the scene and interview witnesses.