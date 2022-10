SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — A train derailment Saturday afternoon has closed the Columbus Avenue underpass, the city reported on Twitter.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Columbus Avenue.

Sandusky police officials told the FOX 8 I-Team there does not appear to be any injuries.

