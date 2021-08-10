‘Tragic and heartbreaking:’ Police asking for help to find shooter who killed 13-year-old boy

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy who was visiting relatives.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Monday evening at a home on Woodview Road in Cleveland Heights.

The boy’s cousin called 911 saying he heard two gun shots.

“When officers arrived, they found the victim on the floor and they immediately began emergency medical care,” said Cleveland Heights Police Capt. Chris Britton.

London Hill, of Milwaukee, died a short time after the shooting.

According to police reports, the teen was in the kitchen of his relatives’ home when he was shot on the left side of his neck.

Hill and is mother were in town visiting relatives.

According to police reports, officers were able to obtain security video from the neighborhood.

On one video, officers saw two juvenile males walking near the area of the home around the time of the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.

“Right now, we do not know why this shooting happened,” Britton said. “We are working this pretty much non-stop. We want to find the person responsible. This is just tragic and heartbreaking.”

He is urging anyone who knows anything about the shooting to call police or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County as soon as possible.