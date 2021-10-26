Tracking new clues in Amy Mihaljevic murder, 32 years later

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team is now tracking new clues in one of Ohio’s greatest unsolved mysteries, the murder of young Amy Mihaljevic.

Investigators said they just learned a few weeks ago that Amy’s hair was found on a green curtain that was located near her body. Her body was found in a field in Ashland County in 1990.

“The curtain and a blanket were found about 300 yards away from her body. Through the 32 years, we weren’t positive what the relevance was of those two pieces of evidence because they were so far away from her body,” said Bay Village Detective Jay Elish. “So we now know for a fact her hair was on that curtain so that tells us somehow that curtain was either wrapped around her or somehow involved in this crime. It is a very important piece of evidence.”

Elish said in 2016, detectives learned a hair from Amy’s dog was on that same curtain. He said they are hoping to find someone that may remember that curtain.

“We need to know where that curtain was located,” Elish said. “Was it in a barn? A house? It looks more like some type of quilt that was made into a curtain. If you look at the tabs on the top it looks like someone may have cut off a corner of another part of the curtain and made the tabs to look like a curtain.”

About 1,000 feet from where Amy Mihaljevic’s body was found, authorities found this curtain and a blanket. (Photo courtesy: Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office)

Amy went missing on Oct. 27, 1989, after she met an unknown man after school in a shopping plaza in Bay Village. She had told others she was meeting a man, who she thought was going to help her pick out a gift for her mother. She was never seen alive again.

No arrests have been made in the case, but Elish says detectives do have possible suspects.

“We are currently looking at people as suspects,” Elish said. “We do a lot of work on this case, and we have people we are consistently looking at as far as suspects.”

He said they are hoping the curtain contains more crucial evidence that they will soon find, thanks to new DNA advancements.



“If it leads us to one of the people. We are already looking at as a suspect that would be a home run,” Elish said.

There is a $50,000 reward for information that leads to arrest and prosecution of the person who killed Amy.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Bay Village detectives. Written tips can be emailed to jelish@cityofbayvillage.com or mailed or dropped off at the police department, 28000 Wolf Rd., Bay Village 44140.

A 1-mile walk in Amy’s honor will be held Wednesday, the 32nd anniversary of her kidnapping. Anyone who wants to take part should meet at 5 p.m. at the front entrance of Bay Middle School at 27725 Wolf Rd.