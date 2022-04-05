Previously aired video above shows what the airport is going about baggage thieves.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned the Cleveland Director of Port Control is stepping down.

His oversight includes Hopkins Airport.

Robert Kennedy submitted a letter of resignation to city hall yesterday, and he notified airport workers today.

In his letter he wrote, “This was not an easy decision. After much consideration, I have decided to devote all my time to being a husband, father, and grandfather as I have spent so much time away from family during my career.”

The letter reflects Kennedy has spent more than 5 years in his position.

He is leaving as Hopkins Airport has enjoyed a big resurgence in passengers after a sharp drop due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kennedy’s letter does not indicate a specific date for his job departure.

He has offered to stay on as the city works to name a successor.

We have reached out to Cleveland City Hall for comment.