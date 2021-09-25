‘To never forget our fallen heroes;’ Local police officers raising funds in virtual shooting competition

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Dozens of local police officers are competing in a shooting competition, but the winner is an organization that honors fallen officers from around NE Ohio.

The competition is a fundraiser for the Greater Cleveland Peace Officer’s Memorial Society, and organizers are making a last push to meet their goal of $22,000.

They’re raising money through the Second Annual Blue Line Competition.

Teams of officers are competing by shooting at virtual shooting ranges.

It’s happening at the Engage Virtual Range locations in Medina and Avon Lake. Individuals and businesses are making pledges of financial donations while police take part in the shooting.

Engage Virtual Range co-founder Chad Wilson said, “For our Second Annual Blue Line Competition, we expanded it to include police departments throughout NEO. In all, we had 127 officers from 21 Departments register to compete.”

He added, “All funds raised go directly to the Greater Cleveland Peace Officer’s Memorial Society. Pledges are being accepted through this weekend.”

Joe Manion, President of The Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Society (GCPOMS), thanked the officers taking part and the sponsors.

He said, “Thank you to all who made pledges showing your support in backing the blue and keeping the promise to never forget our fallen heroes. Keep our survivors in your prayers always. “

Click here to find out more or make a donation.