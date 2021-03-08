Three men with loaded guns approached Sandusky detectives, police say

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Three men are facing charges after Sandusky police say they followed undercover detectives and then approached their vehicle with loaded guns.

“The detectives were in an unmarked cruiser Saturday evening when they noticed a vehicle following them,” said Sandusky Sgt. Kevin Youskievicz.

The detectives pulled over on Reese Street and the suspects parked behind them.

“I then observed Tevin Latin exit the driver’s seat of the vehicle,” Officer Darian Cook wrote in his report.

“Tevin began to approach the driver’s side of our vehicle, while holding his waistband. I exited our vehicle and drew my service weapon, upon doing so I observed Davon Brown exit the front passenger’s seat of the listed vehicle. I then observed Davon remove a silver firearm from the front of his waistband with his right hand.”

The officers ordered the suspects to drop their weapons. The three suspects fled. Brown was apprehended shortly after the incident.

“Bro, you almost got shot man,” the officer can be heard telling Brown on police body camera video. “I thought you were going to shoot me. I thought you guys were trying to draw down on us.”

The two other suspects, Tevin Latin and Deonte Latin, were arrested Monday. All three are being held in the Erie County Jail on numerous charges, including carrying a concealed weapon. Officers also confiscated four guns.

Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver said the situation could have ended much worse.

“It’s as close to an ambush as we have seen,” Oliver said. “It was a very dangerous situation. Our detectives confronted by three individuals who were armed. The detectives being the fantastic officers they are were able to handle the matter without anyone getting hurt. They did an outstanding job.”