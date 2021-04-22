Thousands of bills lost in mail for Bay Village residents

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found thousands of homeowners in one NE Ohio town can’t say their checks are in the mail because bills sent to them by the city have been lost in the mail.

The Bay Village Finance Director says 6,000 bills sent to property owners never got delivered.

Last month, Bay Village sent quarterly bills covering sewer and trash services. Those should bring in more than $500,000 to city hall.

Finance Director Renee Mahoney says a private company delivered the bills to the main Cleveland post office. But, the city has had no luck finding out why those bills haven’t shown up in mailboxes.

Mahoney said, “I went over to our local post office to make sure it wasn’t sitting there.”

And, she told us she also made multiple calls to different numbers at the main post office.

She added, “And they said first-class mail could take up to four weeks for delivery. We’ve never had this issue before.”

Last December, the I-Team revealed massive back-ups with the mail. Now, months later, more delays.

Oddly, the folks here at Bay Village City Hall say people living in town have not received their trash and sewer bills. But, property owners living out of the area did get theirs.

In fact, the city says one property owner in Hawaii got a bill and already mailed back payment. That payment already made it back to Bay Village from Hawaii in the mail.

Even though the city’s been working to find out what happened to the bills, when we contacted the Postal Service, a spokesperson wrote, “We have not heard this from the City of Bay Village.”

But, the spokesperson added, “We will contact them as a courtesy.”

A short time later, the city told us the Postal Service had, in fact, reached out to begin investigating.

Folks we met in Bay Village are certainly not anxious to get another bill, but they are tired of postal problems.

Kathy Rotuno said, “They need to get it together. I expect better.”

We’ll check back to see what develops.

Meantime, this isn’t a first. Months ago, the I-Team revealed the Summit County town of Munroe Falls also sent out bills that got lost in the mail.