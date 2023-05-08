CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found Cleveland police officers have not yet been paid thousands of dollars in bonus checks aimed at keeping them on the job.

So, we investigated.

Yet, city hall still won’t provide any indication as to when officers can expect the checks.

Officers are wondering what happened to the retention bonuses of up to $3,000 promised to them, aimed at keeping them on the police force in the city of Cleveland.

Last year, the state of Ohio provided grant money to the city, and city council took action in December to accept the grant.

Yet the officers have not seen the money, and the police union is losing patience.

“This is ridiculous. This is something from the government, the state. It’s awarded to our officers. It’s awarded for these guys working countless hours and being tired,” said police union President Jeff Follmer. “Now, the money’s hung up somewhere, and we should have gotten these checks a long time ago. They need to wake up at city hall.”

Bonuses paid would depend on how long officers stay with Cleveland police, or agree to stay.

Records show “sworn officers who agree to stay on staff until at least December 1, 2024, will receive a bonus of $1,500. After December 1, 2024, those same officers will receive another $1,500. Up to 1,405 officers will receive the bonus.”

We contacted the office of Mayor Justin Bibb multiple times. A spokesperson could not give us any indication of when any checks would be produced.

This comes to light as the size of the Cleveland police force continues to shrink. The department is hundreds of officers short, with more officers retiring or leaving for other jobs every month. And, the number of new officers hitting the street in Cleveland for the entire year could be less than a couple dozen.