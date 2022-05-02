LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – A 29-year-old mother is expected to be sentenced next month after being convicted of poisoning her baby several times in 2020.

Teresa Izarry, of Lakewood, was found guilty by a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas jury April 28 on six counts of felony child endangering .

Assistant Prosecutor Jillian Piteo tells the FOX 8 I-Team that Izarry gave her infant son a prescription medication used to lower blood sugar in diabetics.

“I have never seen anything quite like this,” Piteo said.

She said doctors found dangerous levels of the prescription medication in the infant’s system.

“The amount you would find in an adult with type 2 diabetes, that was in his system in April of 2020,” Piteo said. “That was the cause as to why he was so sick.”

Lakewood police detectives investigated the case. A police report states the baby, who was born in January of 2020, was admitted to the hospital for low blood-sugar on February 20, 2020, March 9, 2020, April 6, 2020 and April 17, 2020.

Reports state that at one point, the child was so sick he was starting to go into organ failure.

A doctor at the Cleveland Clinic felt the child may have been given diabetic medicine and ordered the tests.

The child and his two siblings are now in foster care.

Lakewood Police Captain Gary Stone says the boy is now 2 years old and doing well.

Izarry is on house arrest.

Piteo says she will be asking Judge Rick Bell to sentence Izarry to prison.

“This child suffered,” Piteo said. “She needs to be held responsible.”