‘They need to be locked behind bars’: Local murder suspects arrested together hundreds of miles away

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found two local murder suspects arrested in one bust, hundreds of miles away.

“With the determination of our officers and the assistance of the United States Marshal service, we were able to bring two very violent individuals into custody,” Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver said.

On Monday, Maleek Aaron, 25, and Tevin Latin, 26, were arrested in Spartanburg, South Carolina , which is about 631 miles away from Sandusky. Both were wanted on separate murder charges.



“These are two bad individuals who needed to be taken off the streets. Their crimes were heinous in nature and they need to be locked behind bars,” said Lt. Scott Dahlgren.

Sandusky detectives have been looking for Aaron for more than a year. He is accused of murdering Bernasto Hardin on September 27, 2020.



Latin is accused of the January 5 murder of 24-year-old Trinidy Jones. Her family tells the I-Team they are devastated and heartbroken.



“How could you harm someone in a manner that brutal?” said Lisa Jones, Trinidy’s mother. “I want justice for her. My daughter was a beautiful person inside and out. She would do anything for you. She loved her children. She loved her family.”



Jones was killed in her Aspen Run Road home. Her two young children, ages 4 and 2, were also in the house with her but they were not injured.



“I want him to understand he took away a big piece of our family,” said Jhshea Jones, Trinidy’s sister. “She had kids. I just want him to know that he doesn’t have any soul.”

Family members have started a GoFundMe account to help pay for expenses for Trinidy’s two young children.

Both suspects are due to return to Ohio soon to face the murder charges.