BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Family and friends of two brothers, who were murdered Saturday, said they are heartbroken, devastated and seeking justice.

“This should have never happened,” said Beverly Cofield, the great-aunt of the two brothers. “They were a year apart in age, but they were almost like twins. They did everything together, even until death.”

Police said Dominic Cunningham, 22, and Joshua Cunningham, 21, were both shot and killed in the parking lot of A Touch Of Italy in Bedford Heights around 2:30 a.m. on October 7.

“They were fun-loving boys, they had a lot of friends in school, and they both graduated from Solon High School,” Cofield said.

She added the two were with their father the night they were killed.

“He is a D.J. and they were there with him. They were always together,” Cofield said.

Police have a person of interest in the case and are asking anyone with information to contact Bedford Heights detectives right away.

“Gun violence has got to stop,” Cofield said. “Young people have to find another way to solve their issues. This violence has got to stop.”

Friends and family members have started a GoFundMe to help the father of the two brothers pay for needed expenses.