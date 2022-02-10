‘There’s no control’: Video shows teens turning violent in Cuyahoga County office building

(WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered video showing teens going wild inside a downtown Cuyahoga County office building.

It’s new trouble and new danger at the headquarters for county child welfare workers. Multiple sources tell us this week security even found a gun on an 11-year-old boy being brought into the building.

Last year, we gave you an exclusive look at teens living in that building sometimes for weeks. Now, with violence inside coming to light, the I-Team is asking what’s being done about it.

Security cameras have captured the chaos.

In one clip, you see a juvenile girl jump on another girl going on the attack.

Another clip shows security guards struggle to control a juvenile girl.

You also see other kids create a mess. Pictures taken by workers reveal vandalism, too.

Workers tell us they are alarmed by kids getting more and more aggressive.

One worker told us, “There’s no control. There’s no consequences. The children are taking over the office building. It has always been violent, but it has gotten more out of control in the last few months.”

What happened this week at the back door adds to the fear. Multiple sources tell the I-Team that security checked a kid being brought into the building. A guard found the 11-year-old kid had a gun.

In the past, we‘ve shown you cameras recorded a teen viciously attacking a social worker in the parking lot.

Some of the county’s most troubled foster kids come to the building. They often end up there when the juvenile detention center won’t hold them and the county has to find a home for them.

Last year, we challenged the head of the agency. We asked, ‘Isn’t there a better way?’

Since then, we’ve learned the county has been working on ways to beef up security and supervision of the kids.

Crews have also started renovations aimed at keeping the kids from roaming throughout the office building.

Meanwhile, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court issued a statement from Administrative Judge Thomas F. O’Malley.

The statement said, in part, “The court is obligated by law to treat the problems of the youth that come to our attention in the least restrictive environment.”

So, only juveniles facing the most serious charges will stay locked up.

The statement also said, “The court has an array of programming for youth who do not meet the criteria required for detention admission. The court recently developed an alternative to detention called Youth Care Centers. This new option allows law enforcement access to court services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Youth Care Centers are designed to provide a safe, short-term alternatives to detention, minimize juvenile arrest processing time and expedite court processing time for offenses that do not meet admission criteria for secure detention. The court also operates the Early Intervention and Diversion Center where youth who are charged with any offense receive a mental health and substance abuse screening and may be referred to programming that ranges from community service to intensive in-home family counseling or substance abuse counseling.”

Agency workers say the kids simply need to be held anywhere but in that building.

The worker who spoke out said, “The answer is trying to figure out where we can place these children.”

The I-Team is also working to find out more about that child caught coming into the building with a gun.