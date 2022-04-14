CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found thieves stealing guns at Hopkins Airport.

Of course, you can’t take a gun through an airport checkpoint and we’ve found reports of thieves stealing guns that travelers leave in their cars.

So, we investigated what you should know, especially if you’ll be flying.

Cleveland Police reports show, twice in the last week, thieves have stolen guns from cars in the main parking garage at Hopkins Airport.

The same thing also happened weeks ago.

The travelers say they locked their cars with their guns inside, yet they came back to find they’d been ripped off.

“So, when I came back, I opened my car and I saw everything out. The first thing I looked for was my firearm and it was gone,” Christian Lozada said. “Yeah it was horrible. The worst feeling, especially with my gun.”

We’ve shown you a growing number of guns seized at airport checkpoints nationwide.

But, what about guns stolen from cars at Hopkins?

The reports of guns stolen comes to light as the airport has had a spike in cars stolen. Thirteen vehicles were taken in the first quarter of this year. There was just one during that time last year.

This also comes to light as we’ve also uncovered a spike in guns stolen citywide.

Another man also spoke out to us about having a gun stolen from a car at the airport.

He said, “Park in a garage. Car is locked. You have some sense of security. There should be zero reason that cars should be broken into and almost have a reputation that they can run through those garages and have no pushback.”

We also reached out to the airport about the security concerns.

The Airport released a statement:

“At Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, we are committed to providing the highest level of safety and security for our guests. This includes constant coordination with local and federal law enforcement agencies to review and assess security measures.

“Recently, we have had reports of car break-ins and property being stolen for vehicles that are parked inside our smart garage. These incidents have been reported and are currently under investigation by the Cleveland Division of Police.

“As is the case in any public parking garage or lot, car break-ins and theft of personal property does occur.

“To help prevent this from happening in any of our parking areas, we encourage visitors and travelers who intend to park their vehicle to remove any valuable or personal items prior to leaving for the airport. In addition, we encourage travelers and guests to remember to double-check vehicles to make sure the doors are locked before walking away. We also highly recommend that travelers never leave the vehicle key fob in the parked car while traveling. We are finding more break-ins and thefts are being reported involving vehicles where the owner has left the key fob inside. Doing this creates an easy target for car thieves to gain access into your vehicle.”

Still, some travelers wonder how thieves could walk away with guns from an airport parking garage.

Christian Lozada added, “I thought paying some extra money would be safe, but I guess not.”

So far, we’ve seen no record of anyone arrested for the guns stolen at Hopkins.

However, police there have arrested juveniles in the recent past for stealing cars.

Oddly, in the stolen gun reports we reviewed, all of the victims said they had left their cars locked, but police did not find any signs of broken glass or forced entry.