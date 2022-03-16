BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team found a local fire department could not send its tallest ladder to a fire at a hotel.

We found the truck sits in the firehouse more than you might think, so we asked what it means for you and your safety.

Last month, a big fire broke out at a hotel in Brooklyn, but we found the city’s ladder truck sat in the firehouse even though it can reach about 100 feet in the air.

Instead, dispatch called in an outside ladder truck as back-up.

Days ago, Brooklyn’s ladder truck did not get sent to a call for a fire on the third floor of another hotel.

The fire department is short-staffed.

“My biggest concern is somebody’s going to die,” Brooklyn activist Rob Slattery said. “I think the city is gambling on everybody’s safety. Visitors, residents, everything. And something needs to be done.”

We went to see Brooklyn Fire Chief Kevin Paul. He told us he does not believe anyone’s in danger even when he doesn’t have firefighters to take out the ladder truck.

The chief argued other fire departments can send a big ladder as a back-up and Brooklyn can handle most calls with an ambulance and an engine.

“Our best practice is to send an engine with four individuals, send an ambulance with two individuals and effectively fight that fire,” Paul said.

While you may or may not see that big ladder truck at a fire, there’s a good chance you will see it on the highway.

The ladder truck often gets called out to the scene of highway crashes. It’s called out to block the scene from other traffic while rescue crews handle the accident.

We asked the chief why he wouldn’t want to send his biggest ladder truck first when a call comes in for a fire at a hotel.

“I understand that. There’s probably not a suburb here that’s able to staff fully,” Paul said.



In fact, we found that what’s happening in Brooklyn is also happening in other suburbs. Fire departments are struggling to keep a staff of firefighters big enough to roll out all of the equipment needed in the biggest emergencies.

The Brooklyn fire chief said there’s no connection between the two hotel fires. The one last week turned out to be very minor.

The chief said the cause of last month’s fire is still under investigation.