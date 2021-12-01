‘That is part of the mystery’: Police release new details on woman whose body was found 40 years ago

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Sandusky police detectives are hoping new DNA technology will help them finally identify a woman whose body was found on a beach more than 40 years ago.

“She was found wearing a disco-style dress. She had no identifying marks on her and her body was badly decomposed ,” said Detective Eric Costante. “She had some injuries on her body and it’s unknown if those injuries were caused from the ice in the lake or if those injuries caused her death and that is part of the mystery.”

The woman’s body was found on Cedar Point Road on March 30, 1980.

Detectives believe the woman was in her 20s and about 5 foot 5 and 120 pounds. She had no scars, jewelry, or hair.

“We really want to be able to identify her and hopefully find her family,” Costante said.

Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver says the department is teaming up with officials at the Porchlight Project to help solve the case. They are hoping DNA samples can now be tested with new technology.

“We just want that closure for the family,” said Lt. Scott Dahlgren. “We want them to be in peace and for them to know she was found here .”

If you have any information on this cold case, contact the Porchlight Project here or call Sandusky police detectives.