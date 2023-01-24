***The video above is from a previous report***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Guardians Manager Terry Francona‘s iconic scooter has been found, the I-Team confirmed.

It had been stolen between 9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday, ahead of Guards Fest, while parked outside Francona’s apartment, police say.

At the time, Francona said he still had the key.

Now, Cleveland police told the I-Team that the scooter was found around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Tito is known to ride the scooter between Progressive Field and his home in downtown Cleveland. He is often seen high-fiving fans after big wins while riding the scooter.