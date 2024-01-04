CLEVELAND (WJW) – Every year, Cleveland police issue warnings urging people not too shoot off guns to celebrate New Year’s, saying doing so is “illegal and dangerous.”

Despite the warnings, dozens of people fired off guns this New Year’s Eve in Cleveland and the I-Team obtained video of one of the incidents that happened in the Glenville area of the city.

A group of males were standing near a porch, while one man fired the gun several times.

“It was terrifying,” said Dr. Todd Barr, who works as a forensic pathologist in the Columbus area. “I have done autopsies on people that have been killed by bullets that entered their home unexpectedly through windows and walls. This went on for hours. Those bullets had to go somewhere.”

Barr and Dane Vannatter say they asked the person who was firing a gun near their home to stop, but he continued for hours.

“He basically laughed at me. I called 911 shortly after midnight,” Barr said. “No one responded so I called a second time and it took 90 minutes before police arrived.”

Cleveland police are short hundreds of officers and officials say officers were extremely busy at that time.

Barr, however, said he was disappointed at how the officers that responded handled the call.

“When I spoke with the officer, he said to me this is perfectly legal,” Barr said. “He told me they have the right to do this, this is their home, they own the guns. But he never once went up to the door and confronted them. He never actually looked to see if they were 21 years of age or not.”

Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz said the safety of our community is of utmost importance to the Division of Police.

“The division will conduct an internal investigation into this incident to determine if any policy violations occurred,” Diaz said.

The I-Team has showed you over the past several years that celebratory gunfire has led to injuries and even death.

Last year, a Bedford Heights officer was injured after a stray bullet struck his cruiser.

Vannatter said he has reached out to his councilman, Kevin Conwell, and would also like to meet with Mayor Justin Bibb about the matter.

“I respect Mayor Bibb and I know he is concerned about gun violence and I would like to have a discussion about this,” Vannatter said.

Vannatter and Barr said they moved to the area a few years ago and fell in love with the Glenville area.

“What happened on New Year’s does not represent this neighborhood at all,” Vannatter said. “We love our neighbors. After our dog was struck by a Cleveland garbage truck a couple weeks ago, our neighbors have come over, brought gifts for Stanley. They are very kind and thoughtful.”

Barr said they are grateful no one was injured by the gunfire but they are hoping city officials can take some action so the celebratory gunfire stops.

“We don’t want anyone getting hurt,” Barr said. “This behavior needs to stop.”