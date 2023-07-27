CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team just got some answers to the question so many of you are asking after police say a dozen kids pulled up in stolen cars, beat a man and fired gunshots in the street.

Where were the parents? We went looking for them.

One family told us to get lost, but other families opened up about their kids caught up in violent chaos leaving the community outraged.

This week, Cleveland police arrested 12 juveniles for what happened outside a gas station at East 140th and St. Clair.

Security video shows a group beating an innocent man for two and half minutes. Then, some in the crowd can be seen firing guns even as a bus goes past. Investigators determined the kids had arrived in stolen cars.

We took that video to the mother of a 12-year-old girl busted with that group and facing charges in connection with a stolen car.

We asked the mother what bothers her most about the video.

“The guns. The kids, they’re out running the streets like they’re grown,” she said.

We also asked how her daughter ended up in a crowd like that in the middle of the night.

“She didn’t come home at curfew time when she was supposed to. She wasn’t here. Got reported missing. So, I left it up to the police. I rode around for about two hours,” the mother said.

The I-Team confirmed that mom had reported her child missing the night the big incident happened.

Meanwhile, investigators say one teen involved is also suspected of a recent murder.

But, when we went to try to talk to his mom, someone behind the door yelled, “No! Get away from the door.”

The I-Team checked the records of all of the juveniles arrested. We found, at the time, four had been wanted for other crimes. We also found most had prior records — some with cases pending, some already convicted of various crimes.

But, not one had been punished with any time in a juvenile lock-up.

At a news conference this week, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O Malley said,

“I call upon the juvenile court judges to take these matters seriously.”

Other local leaders also called for getting tough on teen criminals, even calling the kids in this case “terrorists.”

We also heard that word when we went to the family of another kid from this case.

“It’s bad. They’re terrorists out here,” a woman said.

She added that the teen in her family had “been in a little trouble,” but she never expected anything like this incident.

The mom of that 12-year-old girl hopes her daughter understands.

“You don’t have to run the street. You don’t have to be stealing cars. You don’t have to be out late at night,” she said. “You have everything that you want at home.”

Eleven of the suspects are being held in the juvenile detention center as their cases begin moving through court.

The 12-year-old girl was sent home with an ankle monitor for the court to keep watch.

We’ve also asked how many of the kids in this case might be tried as an adult, and that’s not clear yet.