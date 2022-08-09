AURORA, Ohio (WJW) – A 17-year-old from Cleveland, wanted on a murder charge, was arrested by Aurora police Friday following a high speed chase and foot pursuit.

The teen is facing a murder charge for the June 26 homicide of Aairon King, who was shot and killed on E. 76th Street in Cleveland.

Aurora Police Chief Brian Byard says officers attempted to pull over the vehicle the teen was driving when they did a registration check and found out the vehicle was stolen.

“The suspect refused to stop and fled,” Byard told the FOX 8 I-Team. “We were aggressive and stayed with it.”

The chief said the suspect got on I-480 at a high rate of speed.



“Just prior to getting into Twinsburg, the engine blew which forced the driver and the occupants into the median,” the chief said. “They bailed out from there.”

Police officers from Aurora and Twinsburg as well as deputies from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office chased after the three suspects. Twinsburg police also used a drone to help in the search.

Two of the teens were arrested.

“We are hoping anyone who knows who the third suspect is will give us a call,” Byard said. “We are pretty aggressive. We are trying to keep the area safe for visitors and residents. We will pursue you back to where you came from in the event you are out committing criminal activity. “