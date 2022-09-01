RICHMOND HEIGHTS – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Richmond Heights police arrested a 15-year-old boy who was wanted for the murder of a 14-year-old Cleveland girl.

The boy was arrested around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday after police noticed a car stopped at a green light.

When the vehicle did not go through the light, officers went to check to find out if the occupants were all right.

“The passenger and driver were both asleep,” said Richmond Heights Lt. Denise DeBiase.

Officers were able to wake up both the driver and passenger. A few minutes later, they found the passenger was the 15-year-old boy wanted for the Aug. 23 murder of Davionna Wright.

The murder happened at an apartment in the 2900 block of Archwood Avenue. Police said Davionna was shot in the head.



Court documents say the 15-year-old has been charged with murder and felonious assault. Both are felony charges.

Shortly after the arrest, he was taken to the hospital to be checked out. He is due in court soon.