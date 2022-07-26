CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX I-Team has found a teen driver has plead guilty to charges in connection with a hit and run crash in Cleveland that killed a child.

Some justice for the family of 5-year-old Apolina Asumani in a case that sparked a push for safer streets.

Back in April, a car hit the little girl on West 50th Street, but the driver took off. Police later arrested a 17-year-old, and the I-Team revealed she had no license.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors recently had taken steps to move the case to adult court. But, they’ve now worked out a plea deal in juvenile court.

Records show the teen plead guilty to not stopping after an accident, and she plead guilty to a gun charge along with a charge for threatening a witness. She will be sentenced next month.

Photo courtesy Asumani family

Just after the incident, the I-Team spoke to the driver’s mother.

And, she told us, “I told her on the phone, you know what you did. You gotta pay for it. You know you shoulda stopped. She said, she didn’t see the girl. In life, things happen within a second.”

This case has led to a big campaign to make city side streets safer.

Next month, the city plans to install speed tables (portable speed bumps) in several neighborhoods to slow down drivers.

The teen in this case could be sentenced to stay locked up until she’s 21, or something much less than that.