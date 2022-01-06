18-year-old charged with killing Cleveland police officer could face other punishment: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned of new steps toward prison time for an 18-year-old now facing charges for killing a Cleveland police officer.

We’ve learned of a new push to have Lorain County Juvenile Court consider an adult sentence for Tamara McLoyd in a previous robbery case.

A motion filed by Judge Frank Janik asks prosecutors to start the process “to invoke the adult portion of the juvenile’s dispositional sentence.”

McLoyd had been placed on probation, but the I-Team has found no public record showing any probation officers had actually met with her or tried to meet with her.

Tamara McLoyd court appearance, FOX 8 Photo

In fact, we revealed since June, Lorain County Juvenile Court had been trying to have Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court take over the case. But, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court said no. A series of memos back and forth between the courts had continued even last month.

Then, New Year’s Eve, Cleveland police say McLoyd carjacked and killed officer Shane Bartek while he was off-duty.

Shane Bartek. Photo courtesy Jacqueline Ketterer

For that, McLoyd has been charged with aggravated murder. More charges will likely be added by a grand jury.

Meantime, she could be sent to prison for 1-3 years on the Juvenile Court robbery case.