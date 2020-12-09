Teacher robbed during Zoom call in Cleveland thanks heroes who came to her aid

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A special education teacher at Kirtland Local Schools, who was robbed while teaching a student remotely, says she is extremely thankful to everyone that helped her.

As the FOX 8 I-Team first reported last week, Amanda Zupancic was robbed at knifepoint while inside her Cleveland home on November 23.

She heard someone breaking into her home when she was on a Zoom meeting with a student and his mother.

Zupancic confronted the robber and was able to let her two dogs, a German Shepherd and a Great Dane/Boxer mix, out of a room.

The student heard the suspect threaten the 32-year-old teacher and called 911.

The dogs chased the suspect out of the home.

Robert Tubbs Jr. was nearby in the neighborhood doing repair work.

He helped chase down the suspect and detain him until police arrived.

Zupancic said she is so thankful to everyone that helped, including her two dogs, Lady and Wellington.







She was able to get all her belongings back that the suspect took. She tells us she first could not locate her wedding ring, but Tubbs did a search and found it.

“He found it that day,” Zupancic said. “He said he wasn’t coming back without it.”

Charles Derosett

Charles Derosett was arrested and indicted for the robbery.

He entered not guilty pleas Monday. A judge set his bond at $10,000.

Derosett was released from prison on an unrelated robbery charge in October.

He is due back in court next week.