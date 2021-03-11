Taxes paid, but penalty anyway? I-TEAM finds residents facing late fees for taxes paid on time

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has found people paying property taxes online only to see records showing they owe more money for not paying on time.

As we investigated, we found it happens and happens a lot. Now, homeowners are turning to the I-TEAM.

Homeowners paid Cuyahoga County property taxes online or by phone before the deadline. Then, weeks later they checked their bills and saw fees for paying late.

It happened to Trudy Bordonaro in Garfield Heights.

“I was totally shocked. It was very, very frustrating to me. 20 days later, they’re still showing it unpaid,” she told the I-TEAM.

The same thing happened to Margaret Smart, a senior citizen in Middleburg Heights. The Treasurer’s Office even sent her a confirmation number for her payment. Yet, she saw late fees.

“I’m just very upset,” she said. “I would just like them to get themselves organized. I don’t know what their problem is, but they have a problem.”

We spoke to Cuyahoga County Treasurer Chris Murray and asked, if someone’s paying online, shouldn’t that be a more efficient way to get things done and not have snags?

He answered, “We would like to think so, Ed.”

Just the other day, we revealed property owners complaining they got hit with late fees because of delays with the mail.

Now, we find late fees for people paying online to guarantee they’d be on time.

The Treasurer tells us there are all kinds of reasons why someone paying online might see late fees. Maybe, a taxpayer mistake on an account number or a mistake by the county, or a mistake by the private company handling the payments.

He adds that one or two tax bill mistakes can affect hundreds or even a thousand payments because they’re processed in groups or batches.

“It could be a myriad of reasons but that is certainly possible, and I don’t doubt that happened. Sometimes it takes a little bit to get resolved,” Chris Murray said.

The Treasurer also pointed out that every taxpayer can appeal any late fees.

Trudy Bordonaro says the county finally cleared up her bill without a formal appeal. Still, all of this left her saying, “I still couldn’t believe it took 20 days.”

Meantime, the Treasurer promised to straighten out the mess with Margaret Smart’s bill.

She told the I-TEAM, “Thank you for helping us. I’m very unhappy with it because it’s definitely not my fault.”

The county tells us more people have paid property taxes online this year in light of delays with the mail. However, most people still rely on the Postal Service.

In the end, if you paid taxes online, you may have wondered what could possibly go wrong? Turns out, more than you might think.