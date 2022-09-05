** See prior coverage in the player above.

WILLARD, Ohio (WJW) — A prayer vigil is set for 7 p.m. Monday in support of a mother and son found dead over the weekend in what police said is a double homicide.

The woman and child found dead Saturday in a home in the 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue in Willard were identified as Brandi Thornton and Juelz Bryant in a post on the city’s Facebook page.

Police were called there just before 9 a.m. Saturday on a report of a disturbance, according to Police Chief Shannon Chaffins.

Their deaths are being investigated as homicides.

A vigil is planned for 7 p.m. at the Roy Doster Plaza in downtown Willard, according to the city.

“The community is invited to show our support during this tragic and senseless time,” reads the post.

The family of the victims has also established a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses. Bryant was Thornton’s son and had “left behind three children,” organizers said.

“Brandi Thornton and her son, Juelz Bryant, were taken from us tragically Sept 3, 2022. Both far too soon,” the page reads.

Police said Saturday they were questioning a “person of interest.” FOX 8 has reached out to Willard police for an update on the investigation.