CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned of a new plan to install detectors and cameras to spot wrong-way drivers getting on the highways in and around Cleveland.

This new plan covers 22 miles along I-71 and I-90, and it will cost $1.8 million dollars.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will be installing detectors, cameras and signs with flashing lights on 25 ramps.

ODOT spokesperson Amanda McFarland says the sensors will tell when a driver is going the wrong way down a ramp.

That will set off flashing lights on a sign to get the driver’s attention.

If the driver continues, that will set off flashing lights on a second sign.

A camera will record what is happening and alert an ODOT dispatch and communications center.

And, ODOT will notify police.

We’ve shown you wrong-way crashes, time and again, with some of them turning deadly.

And, highway video has, at times, shown the drivers barreling onto a freeway after going the wrong way down a ramp.

ODOT says it has had a similar system in place in an 18-mile stretch in Cincinnati.

And, there, about 50 wrong-way drivers have been detected, and we’re told, nearly all of them ended up turning around after setting off the flashing signs.

ODOT says it selected the 25 ramps based on the number of wrong-way driver incidents, the number of vehicles, and the number of crashes involving drunk drivers.

We’ve shown you police often have a hard time finding wrong-way drivers unless they crash since many turn around on their own or get off the highway. ODOT says the cameras with the sensors will help get good descriptions to police right away.

Construction on the new system won’t start for several months, but it should be completed by the end of next year.

Many drivers have suggested installing spikes on ramps to damage tires of wrong way drivers. ODOT says that has been studied around the country, but doing that would be expensive and those spike systems have shown they don’t hold up well under heavy traffic and extreme weather conditions.