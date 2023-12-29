CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found arrest warrants issued for a man and a woman suspected of firebombing an apartment building in Cleveland with children and adults inside.

It happened two weeks ago in the 3200 block of West 58th Street.

Cleveland police arrested two suspects just after it happened, but they are not facing charges. Cleveland arson detectives determined two other suspects are to blame.

Now, arrest warrants have been issued for William Duda and Amanda Adkins. Investigators are trying to find them.

The warrants show charges for arson and eight counts of attempted murder. The incident happened with five kids and three adults in the building.

Detectives believe Duda and Atkins used some kind of homemade device to start the fire. The court complaint says the suspects used an “improvised incendiary device with an open flame to set fire.”

Anyone with information about the fire or the whereabouts of the suspects can call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

The court complaints also include a request for a judge to set a high bond once the suspects are arrested to make it difficult for them to get out of jail and potentially go on the run.