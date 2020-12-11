Suspect’s frantic getaway attempt caught on Cleveland police body cam

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Exclusive video just released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows Cleveland police officers dodging a pickup truck and semi-truck by inches to arrest a desperate, wanted man.

The video shows a man trying to run down officers, attempting to scramble away on foot over the tops of junk cars, and hoping to escape by hopping into a semi, then plowing through cars and over a fence.

It happened in October in the back of McMahan’s Wrecking off West 65th Street in Cleveland. Police body camera video shows officers arriving and yelling to a man in a pickup.

“Get out of the truck.”

“Hey! Put your hands up!”

Tires squeal as the truck zooms past the officers and careens wildly in reverse where the officers are standing. Moments later, the man gets out of the truck and security video shows him running away across rows and rows of junked cars.

“He’s running across the cars. He’s running…” an officer shouts.

Moments after that, the man hops into a semi belonging to the scrapyard.

“He’s in the semi-truck, now. He’s in that semi, yeah,” an officer said on the radio.

Security video shows the big truck barreling through cars in his way. Then, he drives through a large fence.

“Semi-truck just crashed into several cars. We’re observing it. He’s gonna go through this fence. He’s going over this fence,” an officer called out.

Finally, after the truck rolls through the fence, police yank the driver from behind the wheel and arrest him.

Police identified the driver as Hermon Toney III. Court records show, on the day of that incident, he was wanted by several law enforcement agencies. The I-Team found he already had a record dating back decades for robbery, stolen property and more.

As officers put the handcuffs on him, one said, “You tried to run me over.”

The I TEAM uncovered even more trouble for Toney days after he got arrested. Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputies said he got caught with drugs in the jail. Somehow, he got his hands on drugs behind bars. Now, he faces felony charges for that.

For what happened at the scrapyard, Toney has been indicted on nearly two dozen charges. Records show he is pleading not guilty.

But the video shows he has a lot to explain to a judge.

