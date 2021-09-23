Suspects face charges in shooting that injured 74-year-old Cleveland woman

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered police video and a break in the case that left a 74-year-old woman caught in the crossfire of a shootout.

Now, four people have been charged for a crime that left a community outraged and an innocent senior citizen fighting to survive.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors have filed charges against three adults and a juvenile.

The shootout happened last month off West 98th Street in Cleveland. It left four people hurt, including Elham Baddour, who had been pulling weeds at time.

A close friend down the block is glad to see her getting justice.

“Got to her just as the ambulance got there. I just never saw anybody in that deep of shock.” Therese Pohorence said. “We need justice for Elham. This is a kind woman that would do anything for anyone.”

Police video shows, as officers arrive at the scene, a witness says, “Yeah, they just came down the street, pow pow, pow…”

An officer goes into an apartment and asks, “Hey, Cleveland Police. Who’s in here?”

A woman answers, “My son was playing basketball and got shot.”

The first steps toward justice come as Elham recovers very slowly.

“We’ve got to keep praying for her,” said Faouzi Baddour, her former husband. “She breathes on her own. She doesn’t need a ventilator. She only can say one word or two… and it’s very hard for her to say.”



As for the charges, we found that the adults and the juvenile are all charged with attempted murder and more.

The I-Team did some research. We also found one of the suspects already had two other cases pending against him with gun charges. Yet, he ended up getting back on the streets and getting into more trouble.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office says the case is still under investigation. Prosecutor’s plan to have that 16-yeear-old suspect tried as an adult.

Meanwhile, so many people are pulling for Elham to live to see justice all the way through.

“She’s a good, good person,” Pohorence said.

