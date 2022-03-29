ROCKY RIVER – Police are investigating after men suspected of stealing mail led police on a high-speed pursuit Sunday night.

According to Rocky River Police Chief George Lichman, an on-duty police officer spotted two men in a black Dodge taking mail from the mailbox at the United States Post Office on Hilliard Boulevard.

“The officer initiated a traffic stop as the car entered I-90 east bound at Hilliard Blvd.,” the chief stated. “The Dodge did not stop and Rocky River Police officers pursued it until it became disabled on Lorain Rd. near West 94th St.”

The suspects got out of the car and took off on foot. Police searched but were unable to find them.

No injuries were reported during the pursuit.

The vehicle was impounded. Mail was found inside the car, but police do not know when or where the mail was taken.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Rocky River police as soon as possible.