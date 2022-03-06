Suspect shot, wounded by officers after stealing patrol cruiser and minivan: OSHP

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms a man has been arrested after a wild afternoon that included a police involved shooting and a high-speed chase with a stolen police cruiser.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ray Santiago says the 31-year-old suspect was arrested Sunday afternoon and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Santiago said detectives are still investigating and charges are expected soon.

The incident started around 1:09 p.m. when a trooper noticed a vehicle in a rest stop that matched the description of a stolen SUV. The driver took off, and refused to pull over.

“The pursuit continued until around 1:26 p.m. when the suspect crashed on Millsboro Road ,” Santiago said. At that time, the suspect refused to surrender to police and there was a stand-off.

Officers from the Ontario Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s office arrived on scene to help.

A shot was allegedly fired from inside the vehicle, and law enforcement officers returned fire. It’s unclear at this time which officers or deputies fired back.

Santiago, however, said troopers did not fire any weapons.

Agents with the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the shooting.

The suspect and his female passenger then jumped inside an Ohio Patrol Cruiser and fled the scene. They went east bound on U.S. 30.

“The suspect then stopped behind an unsuspecting vehicle,” Santiago said. “The suspect got out of the marked patrol car and forced the driver out of that minivan. The suspect carjacked that minivan and took off.“

A short time later the troopers were able to stop the minivan and arrest the suspect. The suspect was shot twice and is expected to be OK. Troopers also said a passenger and driver from the minivan sustained minor injuries.

Reportedly no officers were injured in the incident.