Suspect leads Euclid police on pursuit, crashes into store; officer injured: I-Team

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A 19-year-old convicted felon is now back behind bars after leading police on a pursuit while driving a stolen vehicle.

DeShawn Franklin was arrested Tuesday by Euclid police on a receiving stolen property charge.

Police say he was driving a vehicle that was stolen at gun point out of Cleveland on Jan. 8.

Franklin crashed the stolen vehicle into a store on Hayden Avenue in East Cleveland.

No one inside the store was injured, but an officer suffered a minor injury during the pursuit.

“This could have been much worse,” said Captain Mitch Houser.

Franklin was released from prison in November after serving time for an assault charge out of Stark County. He is currently on parole.

“When we took him into custody, he still had has ankle monitor on ,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer.



Franklin is now being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail on a $75,000 bond