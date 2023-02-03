[Watch prior coverage in the player above.]

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A Cleveland man has been indicted on several charges, including aggravated murder and abuse of a corpse, after police say he killed a Shaker Heights woman.

The Cuyahoga County grand jury on Friday indicted Christian Warner, 24, on nine charges. He is expected to be arraigned later this month.

Police tell us Warner was found earlier this week in Broward County, Florida. He is being held in the Broward County jail. Officials here are working on getting him brought back to Ohio.

Christian Warner (Broward County Sheriff’s Office)

Shaker Heights detectives found the woman’s body Tuesday, after family members of the victim asked police to check on her. The family members said they had not heard from her for weeks.

Ray Stovall said the woman that lived at the apartment was his niece. He said she worked several jobs and had “big dreams.”

“She was working at Amazon, she was working at Instacart, and a friend of mine stated she was also waitressing somewhere, too,” Stovall said. “So, I thought that maybe she was working so hard and was so busy and that is why she couldn’t call me. I would call her, and I was getting no response for quite a while.”

Stovall said he contacted the woman’s mother, who lives out of state, to find out if she had heard from her.

“When her mom said she couldn’t reach her either, I knew I had to notify police,” Stovall said.

He added the family is devastated and heart broken.