SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — People living along Pierce Street in Sandusky were evacuated for a short time Tuesday afternoon, after a man shot a woman inside a house, then set the home on fire, before shooting himself, Sandusky police told the FOX 8 I-Team.

Police Chief Jared Oliver said the man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Oliver said a woman called police saying a man in the house assaulted her and shot at her. She ran from the home and was not hurt.

When police arrived the man was on the porch of the home.

“He was armed with a semi-automatic pistol,” the chief said. “He lit the house on fire from the inside. Officers negotiated with him while other officers evacuated neighbors.”

Firefighters attempted to get water on neighboring houses to help prevent the homes from catching on fire.

No other injuries were reported.