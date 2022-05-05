CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found new punishment for an old crime involving a teen suspected of killing a Cleveland Police officer.

Tamara McLoyd had been in trouble with the law for a long time before the officer’s murder, but the I-Team determined the court system had lost track of her.

Thursday, McLoyd went back to Lorain County Juvenile Court.

While she is a young adult now, she’d been put on probation in Lorain County Juvenile Court for a robbery.

Cleveland Police say, on New Year’s Eve, she killed officer Shane Bartek during a carjacking.

Just after that happened, the I-Team found no public record showing any probation officer had ever met with McLoyd or even tried to meet with her.

At the hearing Thursday, Juvenile Court Judge Frank Janik sentenced McLoyd to three to four years in prison for violating probation in the robbery case.

She violated probation by getting arrested for the officer’s murder and for other crimes.

“Figuratively, you have spit in the face of the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office and this court,” Judge Janik said “You have doubled down on your criminal behavior and you have shown this court you can not be rehabilitated in juvenile court.”

Meanwhile, Mcloyd has been locked up waiting for trial in the case of the officer’s death.

In that case, her lawyers are trying to get a confession thrown out.

Anthony Butler, Jr. is also facing charges in connection with the case. Police say they stopped him while driving the officer’s car after the carjacking.

Butler is also waiting for trial, and court records show his public defender recently asked to be taken off the case. A judge appointed a new defense attorney.