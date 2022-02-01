Suspect found with mail bins, USPS key after mail carrier robbery: Police

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A suspect found with mail bins and a USPS key, a short time after a robbery of a postal carrier, is now facing a receiving stolen property charge.

Devin Rice, 20, of Beachwood, was arrested Monday around 8:30 p.m. after police found him driving a car that matched the description of a vehicle used in the robbery of a postal carrier that happened an hour earlier.

“I am your mail carrier and I just got robbed on Storer,” the mail carrier told police dispatch. “He had on all black with a gun pointed to me.”

The suspect jumped in the passenger seat of a vehicle, and then he and the driver took off.

Police found the vehicle a short time later. Only the driver was in the vehicle, but police also found a key that appears to belong to the USPS and mail bins.

Rice told officers he bought the key from a postal carrier. He also said he never touched the mail bins. However, he could not provide a name of the person who sold him the key.

This is the kind of hold-up investigators have seen before. A similar one happened last month in Euclid.

“So far we have not made an arrest, but we are still investigating,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer.

Euclid Police Captain Mitch Houser says detectives are working with Shaker Heights Police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Services on the case. He says he is not sure if the cases are connected.



“Don’t know it yet,” Houser said. “But I wouldn’t rule anything out.”