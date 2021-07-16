Suspect caught on dashcam video fighting with trooper, now wanted for questioning in a murder

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A man, who was caught on dash camera video fighting with an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper, is now facing new charges in Ohio and is wanted for questioning in Tennessee in connection with his girlfriend’s murder.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jeremy Burgett of the Ashland Post got in a struggle with Jeffrey Clay , 44, of Centerville , Tennessee, June 15, after Clay was spotted on the side of the road. Burgett stopped and tried to talk to Clay. Clay walked away and then started to pull a gun from his waist band. Burgett was able to wrestle the gun away from Clay and make the arrest.

Clay was indicted by a Wayne County Grand Jury Wednesday on several charges including felonious assault. He is being held in the Wayne County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Deputies with the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee released a statement to the I-Team Friday saying Clay’s girlfriend, Victoria Clay, was found dead inside a home June 17. They say Victoria Clay was shot several times and Jeffrey Clay is “identified as a person of interest in the case.”

Even though the victim and suspect have the same last name, family members say the two were not married.

Clay is due in Wayne County Common Pleas Court August 4.