CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered the story behind the break in the case of a mass shooting in the Warehouse District, and one victim is speaking out with a survivor’s story.

We also have new video showing an angry crowd in the hospital hours after the shooting.

Tuesday afternoon, the I-Team broke the news that a suspect had been arrested.

Early Sunday morning, Cleveland police say a gunman opened fire in a crowd, and he shot and wounded nine people.

Now, investigators say 25-year-old Jaylon Jennings sits in jail under investigation.

Kianna Sebree found herself hit by gunfire in both feet. She says several friends in a group with her were also shot.

“Me and my friends, we literally just walked out of the club. Started hearing gunshots. The first shot I heard, the very first shot, I swear, hit me. I felt it and heard it at the same time,” she told the I-Team “Six of us got hit and affected by it.”

However, Kianna also told us she’s not sure if she and her friends had been targeted, and she never actually saw the gunman.

An hour after we revealed the arrest, Cleveland police, U.S. Marshals and other city leaders spoke at a news conference.

Chief Wayne Drummond called the arrest, “really positive news.”

Brian Fitzgibbon with the U.S. Marshals said, “the suspect was identified, and we performed the standard fugitive investigation, and we tracked the target to a location in Lorain.”

Investigators had taken out a warrant. They say they have evidence the gunman watched people in a club, went to his car and got a gun with extra ammo. Then, he “deliberately” went toward his victims firing shots.

Cleveland’s police chief says officers do not have a motive in the case, but they are continuing to investigate.

“Whoever it is, like, you’re kind of a piece of crap, just shooting freely into a whole crowd,” Sebree also said.

Meanwhile, video shows a crowd storming into the emergency room at MetroHealth Medical Center. The hospital says, hours after the shooting, it appeared the intruders tried to get to one of the downtown shooting victims. MetroHealth Medical Center Police stopped the intruders.

Downtown businessman Bobby George had put up a $50,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest. It’s not clear yet if that sparked the key tip.

As Kianna recovers, she also a message for everyone.

“My message to this generation is to put the guns down. Stop all the violence. It’s not even necessary,” she said.