Suspect arrested in death of woman found in Geneva landfill

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team confirmed Monday that a suspect has been arrested in the murder of a North Royalton woman.
Her body was found in a landfill on Friday, June 25, in Geneva.
Employees at the Waste Management landfill found a body in one of the inbound loads Friday morning, the company said.
The Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office tells the FOX 8 I-Team that the woman’s body has been turned over to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
She has not been identified.
The suspect was arrested Friday in Geauga County after a traffic stop.
The sheriff’s office says he was driving the victim’s car.
He is being held in a local jail.
The I-Team is awaiting more details on the arrest.
The suspect is scheduled for arraignment in Parma Municipal Court Monday.
Stay with FOX 8 for new information as the story develops.