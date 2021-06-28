Suspect arrested in death of woman found in Geneva landfill

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team confirmed Monday that a suspect has been arrested in the murder of a North Royalton woman.

Her body was found in a landfill on Friday, June 25, in Geneva.

Employees at the Waste Management landfill found a body in one of the inbound loads Friday morning, the company said.

The Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office tells the FOX 8 I-Team that the woman’s body has been turned over to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

She has not been identified.

The suspect was arrested Friday in Geauga County after a traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office says he was driving the victim’s car.

He is being held in a local jail.

The I-Team is awaiting more details on the arrest.

The suspect is scheduled for arraignment in Parma Municipal Court Monday.

