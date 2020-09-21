Survivors Gina DeJesus and Amanda Berry help agents searching for missing children

CLEVELAND (WJW)– As federal and local law enforcement officials combed the streets of Northeast Ohio looking for missing and endangered children, they had two familiar faces helping them: Gina DeJesus and Amanda Berry.

Exclusive video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows federal agents and local law enforcement officials as they search for missing children. In the video, DeJesus, who spent close to a decade held captive, watches from a safe distance.

“She got to see what we do from a different perspective and she is also available for victims in the future if they need someone to talk to,” said Newburgh Heights Police Chief John Majoy. “While we can get them the help they need. She understands what a lot of these victims are going through. It is great that she is willing to help.”

DeJesus and her cousin, Sylvia Colon, help run the Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults.

DeJesus, Berry and Michelle Knight were all held captive for 10 years in Cleveland. They escaped in 2013.

“Amanda has been phenomenal,” said Pete Elliott, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District Of Ohio.

Elliott said Berry’s work on FOX 8’s Missing segment, which features missing people in the area, has been a big help.

Berry said she wants to do whatever she can to assist.

“I want to use my voice and bring other kids home because it’s so scary and I know it’s so scary for their families, and parents,” Berry said.

