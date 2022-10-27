CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned this week police arrested a senior at a Cleveland high school for having an AR-15 rifle and ammunition.

Now, a weapons charge has been filed against 18-year-old Jamar Hunter.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at East Tech. A school spokesperson said only that a student was arrested, and a “weapon was found in a standard search at a school checkpoint.”

Now, court records show “an AR-15 was located in Hunter’s backpack and a full magazine was also located.”

A criminal complaint also says, “Hunter entered the school, avoided the metal detector, and attempted to exit the school.”

Cleveland police describe the AR-15 as a “tactical” weapon.

They say it was “disassembled,” but with a “loaded magazine.”

It’s not clear what would’ve had to happen to be able to fire the weapon.

Police say the teen told them he’d been to a shooting range, and he’d forgotten he had the gun with him. Police say he claimed he realized he had it when he’d gotten on a bus to school, and that’s why he wanted to avoid the metal detector.

A school district employee spoke to the I-Team saying, “It’s bothersome because safety is a very big issue. Safety concerns are a big issue across the district. And, they don’t consistently check every student coming into the building. I think every student should be checked.”

Hunter goes to court for the first time on the gun charge Friday morning.