STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – An 18-year-old Strongsville teen faces several charges, including aggravated murder, in connection with the deaths of 19-year-old Davion Flanagan, a 2022 graduate of Strongsville High, and 20-year-old Dominic Russo.

According to Strongsville police, Mackenzie Shirilla, a 2022 Strongsville graduate, was arrested Friday. She was involved in a one-car crash in July.

Flanagan and Russo were killed in that crash, and Shirilla was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police say Shirilla is also facing charges of breaking and entering and drug trafficking “in reference to incidents leading up to and as a result of the motor vehicle crash.”