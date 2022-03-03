Street camera captures attack where Black woman was punched in the face, called racial slur

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – New video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows more of what happened during a weekend attack in Akron, when a black woman was punched in the face after being called a racial slur.

Video from an Akron city street security camera shows the suspect, 26-year-old Andrew Walls, wearing a green shirt walking over to 23-year-old Cameron Morgan, an African American woman.

After a brief exchange, the video shows Morgan taking a step forward and then Walls punching her in the face.

The video then shows Walls striking another woman that was standing near Morgan.

Seconds later, others joined the fight.

“I was kind of still in shock of what was going on and I was just standing there,” Morgan said. “More people were getting into the fight. “

Morgan said she tried to break up the altercation but got pulled to the ground by her hair. She said she tried to defend herself and hit a man she believed was Walls. She was then able to get away.

The Akron woman says she suffered a concussion and a split lip.

Morgan’s attorney, David Betras, says he is planning to file a lawsuit on behalf of his client, saying the video is difficult to watch.

Betras says he believes Walls is a member of the Proud Boys, a far right, white nationalist extremist group.

“I will use the courts as a sword to make sure the Proud Boys are thrown on the ash heap of history,” Betras said.

Walls has entered not guilty pleas to assault charges. He is free on a $25,000 bond.

Akron police say the case remains under investigation. The FBI has also been asked to look into the case to determine if Walls should face a federal hate crime.

Walls is due back in court next week.